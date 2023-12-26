Local food drive behind on goal, seeking more donations

A local food drive has one more week to accept donations and they are asking for help.

>> Ohio father charged with murder of 3-month-old son accepts plea deal

Vandalia Butler Food Pantry hosts its food drive every year, but right now, they are behind on their goal, according to a social media post.

If they don’t reach their goal, they say the services scheduled for 2024 will have significant impacts, the post says.

“I implore you - call a buddy, contact a friend, please help spread our message - we need your help to make the mission of the food pantry work in 2024,” the post says.

The food pantry has been around since 1983, working to help fight hunger throughout the community.

“We need your help to carry on with our mission - we need to raise $50,000,” the post says.

>> One person shot in Dayton apartment complex Christmas night

Donations can be made on the Vandalia Butler Food Pantry website, or they can be dropped off at the Vandalia water bill payment window at 333 James Bohanan Drive.

To mail donations, send them to P.O. box 141, Vandalia, OH, 45377.

The post asks people to help them continue serving the community.

“Food prices have gone up almost 40% in the last two years. We are struggling to purchase the groceries we need to help the local families in need in our community due to the increase in food costs,” the post says.