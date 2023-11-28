Local food pantries seeing increased demand

Nov. 28—With grocery bills continuing to climb, record numbers of families in the Cullman community are seeking out food assistance services according to those managing local food pantries.

Cullman Caring for Kids director, Steven Sutter said it might look as though the shelves of the organizations food pantry are well stocked. However, as more families have begun seeking help keeping their pantries stocked, those supplies can dwindle quickly.

"When you walk and see it, there looks like just a massive amount of food, but it goes so fast. Literally, that food can be gone in a month," Sutter said.

Sutter said 829 families visited the Cullman Caring for Kids food pantry last month. With just a few days remaining in November, Sutter said he expects this month's numbers to at least come close to 900, a yearly increase of 230 families from last November.

Sutter said many of the families who have recently visited the food pantry have said it was their first time requesting food assistance. He said there are a number of factors contributing to the increased traffic, but it mostly comes down to "a dollar just doesn't go as far as it used to."

"We have people who are coming to the food bank who say it's the first time they've ever been, or they haven't been in years. They just say they've fallen on hard times or their paychecks or food stamps aren't going as far, and they are just trying to make ends meet and fill some gaps," Sutter said.

Melissa Betts, executive director of The Link of Cullman County, said she has seen similar increase. Betts said six months ago, The Link's food pantry served approximately 100 families each week. Now, she said she expects anywhere between 160 and 180.

The North Alabama Food Bank partners with 215 local food pantries in North Alabama including Cullman Caring for Kids and The Link. Agency relations manager with the group, Amanda Carter, said they expected the increased need for food assistance would begin to taper off after communities returned to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she said the number of people being served has continued to increase during the last several years.

"All of our pantries are seeing massive increases in people and everyone that I've spoken to said it's because of grocery price inflation," she said.

According to the Consumer Price Index overall food costs have increased by more than three percent since this time last year and the United States Department of Agriculture anticipates a 5.8% increase by the end of the year. Carter said these increases combined with stagnant wages has increased the need for community assistance programs.

"Food costs have increased while minimum wage and social security have been a stagnant number for a while. I feel like the income is just not representing our prices right now," Carter said.

Sutter also said increased prices for other essential needs such as phone bills and fuel costs have made it more difficult for families to budget food costs.

According to the Cullman County Revenue Office, property taxes within the city of Cullman have increased roughly 30% within the last two years.

Betts said The Link is in the midst of its annual giving campaign and has been highlighting how far the organization is able to make monthly donations of $100 go on its facebook page.

Carter said even those who aren't able to contribute financially can still help by simply sharing social media posts from any groups they see providing food assistance.

"Sometimes people just don't know about us. They don't what we're doing or that it's super easy to help. Everyone around here really want to help so the easier we can make that for people to get help, and to be of help, the better off we are," Carter said.