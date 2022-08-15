Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township

Channel 11 News found the former practice of Arpad Sooky in downtown Ambridge, where he was a dentist for years.

A lot of people were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in that police cruiser.

“He was a very nice man. He had a good practice,” one anonymous woman said. “There are still patients that ask about him.”

There was disbelief in downtown Ambridge after Sooky, a well-known former dentist in Beaver County, shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by police.

“I didn’t believe it. He didn’t have any kind of mean or aggressive-type thing. He seemed very easy going,” said Allan Knapp, a former patient.

That shooting happened Friday afternoon on Broadhead Road in Center Township after police served a warrant at Sooky’s home. He was not allowed to have guns.

Center Township police seized more than 100 items, including assault rifles and 3D-printing materials suspected to be used in the production of ghost guns. After that initial warrant was served, Sooky was taken into custody. He then shot himself in the back of a police car, with what sources tell us was his own gun. Former patients who spoke highly of Sooky want answers from police, while others say it’s hard to say what happened.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said state police are in the process of interviewing officers from the Center Township police department to try to figure out exactly how this former dentist shot and killed himself while in their custody. The DA released a statement saying state police are in the process of conducting a full and fair investigation.

Channel 11 tried to request a copy of the initial search warrant served at Sooky’s home, but were told by a district judge it was not permitted to be released.

