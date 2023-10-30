Local former deputy warden indicted for theft in office

A local former deputy warden has been indicted for theft in office, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

57-year-old Robert Welch, a Dayton resident and former deputy warden at Warren Correctional Institution, was indicted for theft in office, tampering with records, and grand theft, the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office said Welch is accused of using deceptive tactics with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) time clocks to record over 350 hours of time worked for ODRC over a ten-month period when he was not actually working for ODRC during those hours.

Instead, the prosecutor’s office said Welch spent some of the “on the clock” hours conducting his secondary employment as an adjunct professor.

Welch is charged with taking $18,827.35 in compensation from ODRC for time he reported but was not actually working.

Welch will be arraigned on the charges in Warren County Common Pleas Court in November.