Local forum focuses on domestic violence

Oct. 6—HIGH POINT — A forum addressing domestic violence will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Oakview Recreation Center at 503 James Road.

The forum, organized by the Oakview Citizens' Council, will include representatives of the High Point Police Department, Guilford County Family Justice Center and Family Service of the Piedmont. The forum will address available community resources and how to recognize signs of abuse.

The community meeting is being held to coincide with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information contact Oakview Citizens' Council President Jim Bronnert by email at oakviewcitizens@gmail.com.