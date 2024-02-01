Local foul-smelling biodigester asks for more time to clean out property

A local foul-smelling biodigester that has been shut down since October has asked for more time to clean out the property.

Renergy’s facility in Green County was supposed to submit documents to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by Jan. 31 proving the plant has emptied its equipment but it has failed to do so.

The facility did agree last year to empty its tanks, terminate its permits, and completely shut down by Jan. 31.

However, the Ohio EPA sent News Center 7 a statement stating that Renergy requested an extension to Feb. 15 to get rid of the remaining material which the Ohio EPA and Attorney General’s Office agreed to.

That request was put in on Jan. 30.

The reason for the extension is because of the recent weather.

The frigid temperatures this month plus rain made it difficult to work and that’s why the materials are still there.

The Ohio EPA said if at any point Renergy is not compliant with their agreement they will have discussions with the Attorney General's Office.








