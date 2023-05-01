Local fugitive taken into custody after fleeing Renewal Center through fire escape

A local man who officials said has been on the run since mid-March is behind bars.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Kwaun Elliot, 24, was on the run for 45 days.

Elliot used a fourth floor fire escape window to flee Renewal Center 1 on Boulevard of the Allies on March 14.

The sheriff’s office said Elliot also has active bench warrants against him for probation violations on cases involving firearm charges.

According to officials, Elliot was using a Facebook account under a different name to taunt authorities about not being able to find him while he was on the run.

Sheriff’s office detectives learned early Monday that Elliot was staying at an Airbnb at Marriot City Center. Officials arrived just before noon, taking Elliot into custody without incident.

Elliot is currently being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.

