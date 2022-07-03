Local gas station lowered prices to $2.38/gallon for Fourth of July

The price of gas at the Sunoco in Monroeville was $2.38 a gallon on July 4 to help some drivers get some relief at the pump.

“Every little bit helps,” said Tom Rosser.

Rosser was one of many lucky drivers who got in line and were able to get gas for almost half the cost at the Sunoco along Haymaker Road in Monroeville on July 4.

“Relief at the pump was good, waiting in line wasn’t,” said Rosser.

It was worth the wait for him and for many others who traveled from other communities to get a chance to save money on gas while the average price of gas in the Pittsburgh area remains around $5.

“I came from McKnight Road, a 30-minute drive. During the holiday, I’m not doing anything at home, so I gave it a try and got in line, and stayed,” said Vikram Mittapally.

During a two-hour promotion, the first 150 drivers got to fill up their tanks for $2.38 a gallon.

“Because that was the price per gallon the day President Biden assumed office and what we are doing is talking with folks about the number of policies that have been enacted and advanced over the last year and change and offering a vision for a better state,” said Ashley Klingensmith, the state director of Americans for Prosperity.

The promotion was held by the grassroots group, Americans for Prosperity, a nonprofit advocacy group founded by the Koch brothers.

It’s part of the group’s campaign about the true cost of Washington, highlighting the costs of inflation. This was the group’s second event in Pennsylvania, and it partnered with the locally owned Sunoco gas station

“We wanted to share our part with the community so they could have cheaper gas today since it’s July 4th,” said Arslan Sarwar, the Sunoco owner.

This same event will be held at the Sunoco in Latrobe along North Ligonier Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 5.

