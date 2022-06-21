Local gas station lowering prices to $2.38/gallon Wednesday

A local gas station is relieving some pain at the pump for one day only.

The BP gas station in Lower Burrell will be lowering gas prices to $2.38/gallon, the national average in mid-January 2021.

The effort, which is advertised as being “pre-inflation price,” is in partnership with Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign.

According to a release, the campaign highlights rising costs for Pennsylvanians and their businesses. The release also said Pennsylvanians spent an extra $500-$600 out of pocket because of inflation in the month of April.

The national average price of gas is currently $4.968. Pennsylvania’s average gas price is $5.019.

