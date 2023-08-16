Local GOP chair weighs in on Trump indictment

Aug. 16—On Monday, Trump along with 18 additional defendants, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were charged under Georgia's racketeering law.

Local GOP committee chair Alex Chaney told The Times on Tuesday, that he had not had a chance to thoroughly review the nearly 100 page indictment, but said he felt as though the charges were yet another attempt to distract voters as Republicans begin vying for the party's upcoming presidential nomination.

"The prosecutors in all these cases need to be reminded that their job and mandate is to seek justice, not to pursue any political agenda. I think everyone in Alabama can see that they are attempting to distract us from the election process," Chaney said in a statement sent to The Times.

"This country was founded on the law and due process and I just pray that justice will be done in these cases."

Monday's indictment is the former president's fourth in the last five months. Currently, he is facing nearly 80 felony charges from two indictments in New York and those brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chaney, an attorney, shared similar thoughts following the New York indictment in April.

"The Cullman County Republican Party hopes that the rule of law will prevail and true justice will be upheld in the State of New York."

The recent indictment describes 161 acts by Trump and his associates such as making false statements, a plot involving one his attorneys to access voting machines and steal data and a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call where he urged Secretary of State Brad Ratffensperger to "find" the votes needed to overturn his election loss.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said during a late-night news conference.

Willis has given the defendants until noon, Aug. 25, to voluntarily surrender and plans to seek a trial date within six months.