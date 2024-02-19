Local GOP leaders file candidate challenges

Feb. 19—ANDERSON — The Republican Party leadership of Madison County has filed challenges with the Indiana Election Commission against three people running for Congress.

Russ Willis, party chairman, and Kelli Heuer, vice chair, filed challenges against Jonathan Brown and Scott King.

Brown and King are seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 5th Congressional District.

Willis and Heuer also filed a challenged against Democrat Ryan Penninger, who is seeking the party's nomination in the 5th Congressional District.

The three challenges are based on the state law that the candidates have voted in the two most recent primary elections of the respective party.

The two-primary rule has been challenged in court by Republican John Rust who is seeking the nomination for the U.S. Senate against Jim Banks.

A Marion County judge ruled that Rust should be allowed on the ballot, but the Indiana Supreme Court issued a stay on the court's ruling.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tamie Dixon-Tatum faces a challenge that she has not submitted the names of verified 4,500 voter signatures in the state's nine congressional districts.

Dixon-Tatum turned in far fewer verified signatures than needed, according to county election officials.

Dixon-Tatum has filed a challenge against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick claiming McCormick also didn't turn in the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot.

The Indiana Election Commission has scheduled a meeting for Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. to consider the challenges.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.