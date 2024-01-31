Local governments seeking $4 million in state funds

Jan. 31—ANDERSON — Local units of government are applying for more than $4 million in matching funds through the state's Community Crossings program.

The program, launched in 2016, provides funding to local units of government across Indiana for road and bridge projects.

This year the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is increasing the maximum award from $1 million to $1.5 million.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city is applying for the maximum $1.5 million and the city will match that amount.

"If approved it will provide the city with $5 million for paving projects," Broderick said. "We're looking at a multitude of projects for this year."

Jessica Bastin, Madison County Engineer, said the county is also applying for the maximum $1.5 million from the state.

She said the county will have, if approved by the state, $3 million for road projects.

Bastin said the county is working on what projects will be done in 2024.

Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the city is applying for $750,000 and has the required $250,000 in matching funds.,

Jones said the money will be used on general paving projects.

Scott Reske, Pendleton town manager, said the town is applying for $395,000 and will provide $134,458 in matching funds.

He said the funds will be used for the reconstruction of Elm Street.

Cities and towns with populations below 10,000 people must put up 25% of project costs and the state will furnish a 75% match. If they've got more than 10,000 people, the community has to provide matching funds.

Similarly, counties with less than 50,000 people must pay 25% and those with above 50,000 must match the state grant.

INDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Garrett said the higher cap is, for now, a pilot for 2024's two calls for projects.

"The increase is based on current and projected gas tax and (electric vehicle and) hybrid registration revenue that is earmarked for Community Crossings. INDOT will reassess the pilot program at the end of 2024," she told the Capital Chronicle via email.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.