Local grandmother helps students cross street where grandson was hit, killed by car in July

Every school day this school year, Dashieba Wilder has been helping about two dozen kids cross Johnston Avenue and get on and off the bus each morning and afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel in July

She does it because her grandson, 6-year-old Jamel Austin, was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on this same block in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood in late July.

Pittsburgh police say 63-year-old Rhonda Wood was the driver.

She has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation.

“They say, ‘oh she’s a little mature, she’s 63 years old. She’s a little old to be in this type of trouble.’ My grandson was 6,” said Wilder. “He’s too young to be in a god-daggone coffin.”

RELATED >> Boy, 6, dies after he was hit by car while riding bike in Glen Hazel

According to the criminal complaint, Wood was talking on her cellphone and did not stop at a stop sign before plowing into young Jamel, who was trying to cross Johnston Avenue on his bike.

RELATED >> Community in shock after 6-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike in local neighborhood

“You know what you did. You should accept accountability for what you’ve done. A 6-year-old lost their life because you chose to be on the telephone,” Wilder said, directing her message at Wood.

Wilder says far too many drivers ignore the 25-mph speed limit, the stop sign, and the many kids on Johnston Avenue.

“You cannot kill somebody’s kid because you’re trying to shave off a few minutes,” said Wilder.

RELATED >> Community in shock after 6-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike in local neighborhood

That’s why she drives over from the North Side every school day to watch over the kids each morning and afternoon.

She’s also petitioning the city to reduce the speed limit to 15 mph, add speed bumps, and pay a full-time crossing guard before and after school.

Story continues

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“It’s the small things that you can do that’s immediate, that’ll help us out. I’m out here by myself,” said Wilder.

To share her thoughts and ideas, Wilder has a meeting scheduled with the mayor for next week.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake VIDEO: Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts