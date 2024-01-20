Local grocery store faces first winter

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – While central Ohio is no stranger to winter weather, this is the first winter for a locally owned grocery store.

Littleton’s Market, in Upper Arlington, opened in early December. In its first month and half open it dealt with the holidays and a few rounds of winter weather.

“It’s been great, very well received, the community has been great. Opening into the holidays was a bit of an adventure,” said Courtney Catalino, Associate General Manager at Littleton’s.

Grocery stores are often busy leading up to snowy days. While Friday was not a huge storm, Catalino said it did still bring in a bit of a pre-storm rush.

“We definitely saw some foot traffic yesterday with the anticipation of the snow coming, people getting their short ribs and potatoes and comfort food, stuff to make soups,” he said.

By Friday afternoon, staples like milk, eggs, and bread were well stocked.

“Sometimes with those storm anticipations we can get wiped out quick but we’re trying to put systems in place to really have a variety and keep our in stock position here for the community,” Catalino said.

In addition to the recent snow, there’s also been a bitter cold.

“We’re working hard to bring some creative avenues to keep us warm,” Catalino said.

