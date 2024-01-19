Local group aims to empower Black voters in North Carolina

North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature is facing mounting legal battles over its redrawn voter district maps.

Several groups allege they are racially gerrymandered.

And while a number of cases play out in court, there’s a local effort aimed at empowering Black voters at the grassroots level. For the Struggle’s Eatmon Project is launching the Black Ballot Initiative to train election monitors.

“There are people who are doing literally everything they can to stop you from voting, right? So no other reason,” said Alesha Brown, the executive director of For the Struggle. “That’s why you should be getting out and vote, you know, getting out the vote. Because at the end of the day, they don’t want you to.”

The Eatmon Project is named after Cherisse Eatmon who died in 2020.

