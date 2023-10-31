Local group to attend reception with former President Obama

TechCrunch

The company, which evolved out of a marketplace for one-on-one executive coaching, has now launched an AI system built on top of an existing knowledge base it developed over the years spent with a large group of human coaches. The resulting AI chatbot experience functions as a personalized workplace mentor and coach that can aid professionals in bettering their skills across a dozen different topics, including management, strategy, sales, personal development, growth, customer success, marketing, data, design, finance and more. Originally co-founded in January 2020 by Dave Whittemore, former Thinkful head of Product (which exited to Chegg), and former Dropbox engineering manager Andy Scheff, Practica initially tackled the problem around continuous upskilling throughout your career with a traditional executive coaching marketplace.