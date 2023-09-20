Local Group Hosts Voter Registration Event

TechCrunch

Meet BioticsAI, a startup that has built an AI-based platform that plugs into an ultrasound machine to prevent fetal malformation misdiagnosis. BioticsAI has been quietly working on its solution for the past two years and is now unveiling its product onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt as part of the Startup Battlefield. “BioticsAI processes all of the images and videos captured during the screening to localize fetus malformations, validate the quality and completeness of the screening and then extract all the information to automatically generate reports,” co-founder and CEO Robhy Bustami told me before the TechCrunch event.