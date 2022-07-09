Local group is taking action to stop violence

Police identified a suspect who allegedly fired shots inside a Clayton County Walmart. Police then arrested the 18-year-old suspect, Matthew Thomas Jr., who will remain in jail after having his bond denied.

This was just the latest case of public violence in the metro area, and people have taken notice.

A local group is taking action to stop the violence.

“I just recently lost a friend due to gun violence over the smallest thing,” said Tyreeque Carr.

Tyreeque Carr unfortunately knows the impact of gun violence. He said his friend was an employee at a Subway on Northside Drive in Atlanta.

Police said a customer shot and killed his friend for putting too much mayonnaise on his sandwich. Carr commented that

“you never know” what people’s motives for violence are these days.

Bruce Griggs, founder of the Saving Our Sons campaign, asked a group of local teenagers, “Does anybody know someone who has guns?”

It’s a tough question for the teenagers, but Griggs said, unfortunately, that’s their reality.

“We’re not going to change any of their behaviors overnight, but we can at least show them that we care,” Griggs said.

Griggs said the key is grabbing their attention: “We got to be in competition with the gangbangers and the hustlers.”

That’s why the campaign is providing music and sports. Griggs said this A Call to Manhood-Boys to Men conference will be fun, but there’s a deeper meaning: “We will bring young men between the ages of 8 to 14, and they have sensitive talks with positive adult men in the community to address this gun violence.”

Thursday, Channel 2 reported on a shooting at a Riverdale Walmart, just down the street from the conference. Police said two men were arguing by the meat counter inside Walmart when one shot the other.

Griggs said the violence in metro Atlanta is beyond scary.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s out of control,” Griggs said. “My wife is scared to go to the store.”

Channel 2 reporter Larry Spruill asked Griggs, “How can you stop the crime that’s going on in the city, in metro Atlanta?”

Griggs replied, “I don’t really think we’re going to be able to stop what’s really going on right now. We can put a dent in, though. This violence has gotten out of hand, but it’s not so far out of hand that we can’t save these children.”

Meanwhile, Carr said he believes this program “most definitely will work.”

Griggs said the event was planned months before, but the shooting and conversation about violence is timely.

