Local groups call for peace on 'Day of Rage'
Milwaukee police said they were actively monitoring Hamas' call for a global "Day of Rage." Local Jewish and Palestinian support groups were on alert, too.
Oil jumped more than 4% on Friday as the G7 clamped down on Russian crude export price cap violations and uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
The 2024 Toyota Crown makes minor changes, adds minor price bumps. Platinum trim gets more standard equipment, Limited gets more optional kit.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
The buzziest trend in menopausal wellness is weed. Here's what experts have to say about it.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Linda Yaccarino, X's CEO, says the company has redistributed its resources and has refocused internal teams, which are now working round the clock to address the platform's needs related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.