Local gym teams up with Baltimore Hunger Project to collect Thanksgiving meals

With high inflation and food prices, buying food for a Thanksgiving meal may not be in the budget for families who are struggling financially. Coppermine Health and Fitness in Timonium is holding a donation drive to help hundreds of families have a nice meal for the holidays. They are teaming up with the Baltimore Hunger Project (BHP) to collect bags filled with food items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. BHP will take the food, add a turkey and distribute the meals to the families. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/coppermine-in-timonium-teams-up-with-baltimore-hunger-project-to-collect-thanksgiving-meals

