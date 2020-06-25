Local Health Plan Reaches Out to Most Vulnerable During COVID-19

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 55,000 live calls have been made to more than 29,000 Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) members, as the plan continues to support its most vulnerable members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spearheaded by the plan's Behavioral Health & Care Management Team, 15 IEHP departments took to the phones to personally check-in with members, share CDC guidelines, provide pharmacy information, and offer support and resources.

In compliance with the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC), IEHP reached out to members who are 65 and older, members with disabilities, and members with chronic conditions. While IEHP's membership spans both Riverside and San Bernardino County, call volumes were highest in the cities of Riverside and Yucaipa.

"During the call, if a member reports needing assistance with basic needs such as food, we provide them with resources made available through our Community Health Department as well as other community resources," said IEHP Director of Integrated Care, Shelly LaMaster. "When members need care coordination assistance for medical and/or behavioral health, they are connected with the appropriate IEHP team."

To ensure the members at risk were reached during this critical time, IEHP's Behavioral Health & Care Management Team combined efforts with team members from other departments, including Community Health, Facilities, Finance, Health Navigators and more.

"It was never a question of whether additional departments were willing to assist," said Behavioral Health Clinical Director Amrita Rai. "IEHP's team members will do whatever it takes to support our members, regardless of their job title. It's who we are and it's who IEHP is as a health plan."

Due to the high volume of members, more than 623,192 pre-recorded calls were made, contacting 92,232 additional members. Similar to live calls, pre-recorded calls shared CDC recommendations, pharmacy information and provided resources to address food insecurity and other obstacles members could be facing.

IEHP will continue this effort until all members within the criteria are contacted.

"Now more than ever, a simple check-in can make all the difference," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP Chief Medical Officer. "By contacting our most vulnerable members directly, we're able to bridge any gaps in care they may be experiencing and can connect them to needed resources and services like food or housing assistance. IEHP is committed to whole person health and wellness, and actively helping our members meet their social needs is a critical element of that commitment."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service, and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.