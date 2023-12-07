Local health provider part of massive data breach, nearly 9 million impacted

A local health provider is part of a massive data breach impacting nearly 9 million people.

Some of those impacted are Mercy Health patients.

An “unauthorized party” got into a medical transportation services company data system back in March, according to a spokesperson for Perry Johnson & Associates (PJ&A).

The company does business with Mercy Health, who posted a notice on its website about it.

Mercy has several locations, including one in Springfield.

The information accessed may have included social security numbers, insurance information, and medical files, the spokesperson said.

Mercy Health has not provided further comment beyond PJ&A’s statement.