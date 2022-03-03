Local help available for stalking victims

Help is a phone call away for victims of stalking, whether they are pursued by a spouse, former partner or stranger.

Stalking as a pattern of behavior directed at a person with the intention of intimidating that individual. This can include repeated contacts, sending gifts, following a person and harassing either a person or the individual's family members or friends.

Local resources are the Compass Rape Crisis Hotline for Tuscarawas & Carroll County, 330-339-1427; National Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-656-4673; Domestic Violence Hotline, Harbor House, 330-364-1374; and National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-787-3224.

