Local heroes help children find holiday spirit

STURGIS — Saturday morning was another success with local heroes in the Sturgis community.

The annual "Shop with a Hero" was held at Meijer in Sturgis and plenty of local law enforcement and first responders were on scene to help out youngsters looking for some Christmas spirit.

"The shop with a hero event is a fantastic opportunity for first responders and military personnel in St. Joseph County to celebrate the holiday season with some amazing kids," Sturgis Director of Public Safety Ryan Banaszak said Saturday. "We are grateful for our community partners such as Meijer for making this event possible."

Meijer, in conjunction with Sturgis Public Schools, allowed 30 students to arrive Saturday morning and each student was given the same amount of money to shop with. The students selected were kindergarten through high school.

Brandon Overhiser, store director for Sturgis Meijer, was on site and was happy with how the event went.

"To help 30 kids, it's awesome honestly," he said. "We love that we were able to facilitate this day to help those kids get the shopping experience for Christmas."

Overhiser said one of the best parts of the day was being able to help out and seeing all the smiles on the student's faces.

"Just having the kids get what they want for Christmas, it's great to see," he said. "It's nice to be able to make an impact on those families. I think it creates a great opportunity for the kids to be able to interact with these local heroes."

Heroes were present and on site from the Michigan State police, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department, Sturgis Police and Fire, Michigan DNR, Colon and Constantine police departments, LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, Burr Oak Fire, Tri-Township Fire and Rescue plus veterans from the United States Army and Marine Corps.

Banaszak said he wanted to thank everyone involved for coming out to the event. He also thanked one of his own for putting the event together and having it run smoothly.

"Sturgis Department of Public Safety Officer Sam Watson does an incredible job of organizing the event and making this morning every year a highlight for both the students and heroes," he said.

