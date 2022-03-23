Local high school coach charged with sex assault, molestation of a child

A Clayton County high school football coach is charged with serious crimes involving a child.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned that school police arrested Marcus Allen on Friday.

Students leaving Jonesboro High School on Wednesday afternoon told Gehlbach that news of the arrest was the talk around campus.

The district and school police so far won’t confirm he’s even an employee or if his young victim was a student at the school, but more than one student said Allen also taught algebra at the school.

According to the school’s website, Allen was an assistant coach for the Cardinal’s football team.

The 37-year-old was arrested Friday by Clayton County Schools Police.

He’s now in jail without bond on charges of child molestation, sexual assault by person with authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sodomy and statutory rape.

A statement from the district, identical to one emailed to parents Tuesday days after the arrest, only says:

“The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an ongoing investigation at Jonesboro High School. The district will follow its standard protocols in dealing with this personnel matter.”

The district would not make any more comments, citing the investigation.

Gehlbach went to the Clayton County courthouse, clerk’s office, jail, police headquarters and filed multiple open record requests to learn more information about the incident Allen is implicated in.

So far, no one could find any court record, warrant, arrest affidavit, release an initial police report or even his booking photo -- which are all public information -- to give any more details on these very serious charges.

Gehlbach also went by Allen’s home Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

