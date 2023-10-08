Local high school, college ROTC programs gear up to march for homeless vets

TechCrunch

Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.