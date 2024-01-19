Local high school student helping make sure everyone has warm jackets this winter

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – After seeing some of her classmates walking to school in shorts and t-shirts in bitter cold weather, 16-year-old Myah Ellsworth knew she had to do something to help out.

That something was starting a brand new nonprofit organization, aptly called ‘Hugs on Hangers.’

“I really didn’t think I’d be doing anything as big as this and I’m really just blessed,” said Ellsworth.

She collects donations of gently used and new winter clothing and then gives them to school districts, shelters, and other places that serve people who may need some extra winter clothes.

She said any monetary donations they receive will get used to buy winter clothes that will then get donated. They are also looking for donations of hangers.

Man in Wisconsin accused of going on auto theft spree, taken into custody after three reported thefts

Ellsworth had wrestled for her high school team in Kimberly. Unfortunately she had to stop because of a medical condition. She said when this happened she knew she needed to find something else to do with her time.

“Instead of being upset about it I wanted to push all my energy into it and start something that would essentially change the community and help the community,” said Ellsworth.

She said she had previously volunteered with Harbor House in Appleton and this experience was another reason why she wanted to find her own way to give back.

She said setting up her own nonprofit organization has been a lot of work. Just this weekend, she created social media accounts for the organization and sketched out a logo. She’s also working with local businesses to set up donation dropoff sites.

In just the few days since the organization first became operational, she said they’ve already had over 50 pieces of winter clothes donated to them.

“I really didn’t think I’d be doing anything as big as this and I’m really just blessed,” she said.

“I probably texted her 10 times proud mama, like over and over and over proud mom,” said Myah’s mother Jill. “It’s not the hand you’re given it’s how you play it and I hope she’s going to play this hand and feel incredibly wonderful.”

Fox Crossing Police Department shows off new high-visibility jackets from generous donation

For more information about the organization, please visit their Facebook page by clicking here. Any questions on how to donate can be emailed to hugsonhangerswi@gmail.com.

“It really takes a village to make a nonprofit work,” said Myah. “It’s so wonderful to see people want to make a change in the community and want to help others.”

“You know it really didn’t surprise me (when she said she wanted to start a nonprofit organization), everything she does she does passionately,” added Jill. “The two of us together we can do anything, you can do absolutely anything.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.