Local high school students caught with guns on campus

Two students at a Union County high school were caught with unloaded guns in their backpacks.

On Tuesday afternoon, students at Forest Hills High School told teachers that a student had a firearm on campus.

A school educator noticed strange behavior in a different student who officials say was an “associate” of the other student.

These tips to the School Resource Officer and school staff led to a search of the two students’ book bags.

During the search, one unloaded handgun was found in each of the student’s bags.

There was ammunition inside one of the bags but not in the guns.

The students were charged with felony Possession of a Weapon on a School Campus and taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to commend the students who came forward and immediately notified their teachers of their suspicions,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “Without timely reporting, these two offenders may have gone unchecked and could have caused irreparable harm to another student or themselves.”

Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating where the students got the guns.

