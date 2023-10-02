Local high schooler helps others with food insecurity

TechCrunch

As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.