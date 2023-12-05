MUNCIE, Ind. — The late Michael Mavis of Delaware County is the posthumous recipient of the Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award, presidented by the Indiana Historical Society.

According to a release, the award is presented to "an individual who has made extraordinary contributions over an extended period of time to a) the field of history and/or b) the affairs of the Indiana Historical Society."

Michael Mavis

Mavis — who died at age 64 in May — "spent a lifetime researching, collecting and sharing the history of Delaware County," the release said.

He was an active member of the Delaware County Historical Society for more than 30 years, serving as a board member, volunteer, collections committee member and exhibit curator.

He was also a long-time board member of Delaware County’s Historic Preservation and Rehabilitation Commission, "providing guidance to those seeking to rehabilitate and preserve local homes and buildings."

Appeals court to appear at Central High School

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana's Court of Appeals of Indiana's civics education outreach program, "Appeals on Wheels," is coming to Delaware County on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m.

A panel of judges will hear live, in-person arguments in a case stemming from an arrest in Huntington, County.

The event is open to the public and the audience will have a chance to ask the judges questions about the judiciary following the argument; however, they are unable to speak about the specific case.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Local historian wins lifetime achievement honor