Local history: Akron educator Abbie Willacy gave students a Head Start

Akron educator Abbie Willacy takes a portrait in 1964, the year that she laid the groundwork for Head Start.

Abbie Willacy gave children a head start by caring about them.

The Akron educator treated students as individuals, listening to what they had to say, showing genuine concern for their well-being and helping them reach their full potential.

As the first African American woman to serve as a teacher and principal in Akron Public Schools, she was a pioneer in education who further cemented her legacy by developing the community’s first Head Start program 60 years ago.

The light began to shine more than a century ago.

The Rev. James S. Earle was delivering a sermon July 13, 1913, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina, when an usher rushed up to him and whispered in his ear.

Listening carefully, the minister began to smile.

“I have a baby girl,” Earle told the congregation. “Her name is Abbie Helen.”

He repeated that story to his daughter every year on her birthday, wanting her to know just how happy her arrival made him feel.

“When I heard you were born, the sun shone more brightly than ever before through the stained-glass windows,” he told her.

He called her “Sunshine Girl.”

A teacher marries a doctor

Abbie was 7 when her mother, also named Abbie, died of a cerebral hemorrhage in 1920 at age 42, leaving behind a husband and five children. The preacher remarried his wife’s sister Bartie the following year.

“Papa knew we needed a mother, and she was just that — never a stepmother,” she later recalled.

The loving, tight-knit family welcomed four more children, and the half-siblings always treated each other as full brothers and sisters.

Abbie attended private schools in Spartanburg until transferring to Benedict College, a historically Black prep school in Columbia, in the 11th grade.

In 1932, the Earle family moved to Washington, D.C. Abbie graduated from Miner Teachers College in 1935 and earned her master’s degree in nursery education from Howard University in 1936.

She met her future husband, Aubrey S. Willacy, a medical student from Kingston, Jamaica, in the library at Howard. They married in Fairfax, Virginia, in 1938, a year after he graduated from medical school.

Dr. Aubrey S. Willacy, pictured in 1985, was a practicing physician for more than 50 years.

Abbie Willacy began her public teaching career in Washington and it was an eye-opening experience. She shined a light for those less fortunate.

“I taught children who had never had a birthday party; who had never been made happy; who felt unwanted and a burden, or that they were just another mouth to feed; or didn’t get love at home,” she later recalled.

In 1947, the couple moved to Akron where Dr. Willacy took over the medical practice of an ailing colleague on South Howard Street en route to more than 50 years in medicine. His wife joined Akron Public Schools in 1947 as an elementary teacher, the first Black woman to lead a classroom in the district.

They raised two sons, Aubrey and Alfred, and lived on Edgewood Avenue and later Perkins Park Drive. The family belonged to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

In 1950, Abbie Willacy began teaching fifth grade at Miller School, where she remained a guiding light for 14 years. Students admired, trusted and respected the teacher, who gave them her full attention in class and provided meaningful lessons.

After young vandals caused heavy damage to Myers Tire Supply Co. near the school, Willacy took her class on a field trip to meet owner L.S. Myers and tour the plant. She shined a spotlight on the problem of juvenile delinquency.

“When the children saw the whole picture, they realized what the damage was doing,” Willacy told the Beacon Journal. “They wanted things to be right. They understood that Mr. Myers is trying to improve this neighborhood — their neighborhood.”

Origin of Head Start in Akron

One day Willacy was teaching an English lesson in 1964 when a school official entered the classroom and took a seat. Was she in trouble? After class, he told her that Superintendent Martin Essex wanted to see her. Now she knew how students felt when they were called to the principal’s office.

The next day, she met with Essex, who showed her a stack of reports that the federal government had mailed about anti-poverty initiatives. Essex said a pre-kindergarten program for low-income children would be beneficial for the school district.

Martin Essex

“He told me to write the program for Akron,” Willacy recalled decades later. “It was like telling me to write a book.”

Her proposal outlined a system that would give young kids from disadvantaged families a head start in preparing for school. Under the title of resource teacher for special services, she laid the groundwork for one of the nation’s six pilot programs of Project Head Start, later called Head Start.

“Children need certain basic knowledge to profit even from kindergarten,” Willacy explained. “Children lacking this knowledge — certain words, ideas, habits — fall behind in their work. Maybe it takes from four to five years to go from kindergarten through third grade. Already they’re potential dropouts — and potential burdens on society by the time they’re adults.”

In January 1965, Willacy knocked on doors around Bryan School, a predominantly Black elementary on Charles Street, trying to persuade parents to let their 4-year-old children join the new program.

“Doors were slammed in my face twice,” she recalled. “People felt we were experimenting with their children — and we were.”

Head Start pupils take a group photo in 1965 at United Baptist Church on Bellows Street in Akron. In the front row are Tony Combs, Gwendolyn Smith, Ronald Burgan and Regina Blair. In the back row are Kevin McCraney, April Gordon, Stacey Saunders and Johnny Green.

She somehow persuaded families to enroll 18 children in a three-month project financed with an Akron Community Trust grant of $2,732 (about $27,000 today). Willacy and teacher Delores Brown Smith developed the curriculum. Pupils played games, learned to socialize, practiced reading, improved verbal skills and took field trips to a fire station and farm.

The district was so pleased that it expanded the program. In March, more than 900 children enrolled in 66 classes across the city. A federal grant of $290,000 (about $2.8 million today) paid for the expansion.

Akron teachers credited Head Start for significant improvements in children’s language expression, listening habits, group participation, creative expression and self-confidence. Superintendent Essex said the initiative helped make Akron “perhaps the most advanced city in the nation” in the anti-poverty program.

Willacy also organized the Youth Tutor Corps, which paired high school students with elementary pupils in inner-city neighborhoods to give them extra help in class assignments.

“The personal encouragement, as well as the example of youth who have been successful in school, may well produce other benefits and motivation,” Willacy said.

Principal at Crosby and Barber

For her accomplishments, Willey was promoted in June 1965 to principal of Crosby School, becoming the first Black woman to lead an Akron school. In 1972, the district named her principal of Barber Elementary, where she remained until retiring in 1978.

In addition to school duties, Willacy belonged to several local organizations, including Akron Community Center, Akron Urban League, League of Women Voters and Summit County Children Services Board, where she became the first Black board member and first chairwoman.

Retired Akron Public Schools principal Abbie Willacy is pictured in 1990.

Dr. Aubrey and Abbie Willacy were married for 66 years. He passed away Jan. 1, 2005, at age 97. Two months later, she died March 8 at age 91.

“She was more than a great teacher,” Superintendent Sylvester Small eulogized. “She was everybody’s mother.”

Her light still shines.

Promoting education and health services, Head Start is available at no cost to pregnant mothers, infants, toddlers and children up to age 5 from income-eligible families. Community Action Akron Summit is the grantee agency of the federally funded program in the region.

“So far it looks successful,” Willacy told the Beacon Journal in 1965. “The children are sopping up information like sponges — and they love it.”

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com

Local history: 101 trailblazers who achieved famous firsts in Akron Black history

Local history: Akron landmarks in Black history

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron educator Abbie Willacy gave students a Head Start