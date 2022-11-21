Local home improvement contractor admits defrauding customers

Nov. 21—An Appleton man faces four years in prison after accepting money for home improvement projects that were later abandoned across the Western New York area.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Jarrod D. Vosburg, 39, of Appleton, New York pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 14 before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud (Class "E" felony).

Between Aug. 8, 2018 and Sept. 22, 2018, Vosburg entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims who resided in the Town of Amherst, Town of Aurora, City of Buffalo and Town of Grand Island. Once he received a substantial down payment to perform the services in the contract, he abandoned the project without purchasing any materials or performing any work. The victims lost a combined total of $41,000 as a result of the scheme.

As part of his guilty plea, Vosburg signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution. To date, he has paid $21,500 to the victims.

Vosburg faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on January 3. He remains released on his own recognizance.

DA Flynn commends Detective Brian O'Hara of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie County District Attorney's Office Confidential Criminal Investigator Philip Torre for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Jurusik from the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.