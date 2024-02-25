Local hotel opens in San Angelo with thoughtful nod to city's history

A new hotel has opened in San Angelo offering luxurious comfort along with local flare and a nod to the city's rich history.

The Angoria Hotel at 402 W Beauregard Avenue opened in February 2024 completely renovated from the former Knights Inn.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to our establishment and offer them a distinctive blend of luxury and local allure," said owner Kyle Christian. "Our aim is to curate a stay that leaves a lasting impression, reflective of the cultural richness and heritage of San Angelo," said owner Jess Stout.

Angoria Hotel at 402 W Beauregard Ave.

The local stay offers 40 rooms including luxurious suits with king beds and kitchenettes, king and queen rooms and more.

You can learn more about each of these rooms in the accommodations section on their website.

"Our charming hotel was carefully designed in every way," the business' website stated. "From its chic artist vibe to the privacy it offers, we aimed to create a West Texas gem for locals and visitors alike. Our hotel rooms are named after important historical figures and events: Santa Angela, Nancy Love, Goodfellow Kings, Queens of the Concho, and Santa Rita Queens."

The amenities in the hotel include a pool and hot tub courtyard, upstairs lounge balcony, a waterlily pond, fitness center, bar, coffee shop, brunch and much more.

"From sun-drenched days to starlit evenings, our pool courtyard transforms to match the mood of the sky," according to the business' Facebook page. "Get ready to experience the magic of day-to-night at Angoria Hotel's poolside retreat."

Angoria Hotel at 402 W Beauregard Ave.

Angoria is also offering an exclusive 10% locals discount to celebrate its grand opening.

"Give us a call and let us know you're a local to be among the first to experience the magic of Angoria Hotel," the Facebook page said.

According to the website, a great deal of thought went into the hotel's name and mascot.

The hotel is inspired by the angora goat, which played an important role in the history and development of San Angelo and West Texas as a whole.

"Angoria Hotel aims to showcase San Angelo’s past and complement the city’s future," the website states. "The addition of the “i” to angora represents this intention- tipping our hats to the angora goats, and the mohair/wool industries that helped make the city what it is today."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Angoria Hotel opens in San Angelo offering charm and comfort