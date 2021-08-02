After local housing scams, cops warn of red flags

Aug. 2—A couple found a really good deal advertised recently on Facebook for a home in Glynn County's Waverly Pines community.

After inspecting the house on Mitscher Drive last week, they put money down up front. Their only contact with those behind the Facebook ad for the home was a pair of emails.

The $550 they wired Monday via the digital payment network Zelle disappeared into the thin air of the internet, police said. The actual owner of the home later told the husband he did not know either the man or the woman who claimed to represent his property.

He was actually in the process of closing on a legitimate sale of the home, police said.

By the time they reported the scam Tuesday, the responding Glynn County police officer was already familiar with the alleged name of one of the suspects. A woman using the same name had apparently swindled another local resident out money in a similar scam on Monday, police said.

With the current housing market soaring to record highs, police are warning folks to be on the alert for housing scams. With the increased advent of internet and digital dealings, fraudulent deals on local housing can be perpetrated by anyone from anywhere, police warn.

"In this very competitive housing market it is increasing the likelihood of scammers, such as we have seen this week," said officer Earl Wilson, spokesman for the Glynn County Police Department. "In most of these scams, folks are sending money by wire transfer and there is no recovery of funds. It is not an uncommon occurrence, here and across the nation."

It can happen to anyone in the market for housing, police warn. But there are some clear red flags that the deal is not legit.

Folks should be wary anytime a person requests to have money wired, Wilson said. Another bad sign is the inability to have direct communication with the person, be it a seller or a renter, he said. Hyped pitches to act quickly, especially without seeing the residence, is another indication that something is wrong.

"If it is too good to be true, if the price is too low for the quality of the home, if there is a lot of high-pressure from the person communicating on the other end, it should raise a red flag that something is not right," Wilson said.

In the Waverly Pines case, the home was listed on Facebook for sale but the couple was looking to rent, Wilson said.

The other scam reported this week also involved a victim seeking to rent, he said.

"Both of these involved folks trying to rent," Wilson said. "The place was either already occupied or not for rent. Unfortunately, that's how a lot of these end up."

Police have the alleged names of the suspects in the scams. They also have email addresses and are gathering email conversations between the couple and the scammers for additional evidence. But tracking down these con artists could still be difficult, Wilson said.

With no direct contact between the scammer and the scammed, the culprits could literally be operating from anywhere in the world, he said.

"It is a huge red flag that the person wants you to wire them money," he said. "If the person doesn't want to meet in person or doesn't allow you to see the property before hand, that is another red flag. If a person wants funds submitted before there is a lease agreement, red flag."

For more information, police advise checking out the red-flag tips at: https://www.usa.gov/housing-scams.