Local HS students start business ‘Capable Confections’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Students at North Ridgeville High School (NRHS) are busy managing a new business – one that gives students with disabilities the chance to learn valuable life skills while proving they’re capable.

Ohio eclipse map: Which cities will have the best view?

“Capable Confections is a student-ran baking program,” NRHS Intervention Specialist Stefanie Gaudino said. “We have students with various disabilities helping prepare chocolate covered pretzels, Oreos and we do cupcake orders.”

Gaudino helps oversee 17 students in the program, teaching them good hygiene habits while preparing food for others, general kitchen safety and business sense.

“A lot of our students, if they go on to live at home or in a supported-living environments, we want them to learn the safety skills in the kitchen and with food prep just like you or I do at home as well,” she said.

Not only do the students learn valuable skills to use after graduation but they get a sense of pride knowing people really enjoy their creations. But it’s also a lot of fun.

Cleveland Auto Show cruises into I-X Center

“It’s both fun and working with my friends,” student Cayden Platsky said.

Platsky’s role in the assembly line style operation is ‘sprinklethe master’ responsible for the final presentation of the desserts.

He said he’s grateful for the leaders in the program.

“I think they’re amazing and I’m glad to have them,” Platsky said.

Proceeds from orders go right back into the non-profit business, paying for food supplies and materials but also community activities for the students.

Gaudino said this program is empowering for the students.

“I think it’s just most important for us for them to have that community involvement and show everyone how smart and how hard they work,” Gaudino said.

The items are available for purchase online at this link and through email at capableconfections@gmail.com.

For more information on Capable Confections and how to order you can click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.