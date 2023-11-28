Local immigration lawyer Mike Mbanza suspended for misconduct while disputing ethic charges

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of the executive director of an Iowa organization that assists immigrants and refugees.

Calling the case “a cautionary tale for lawyers about the bounds of proper advocacy when defending against ethics charges,” the court suspended the law license of Mike Mbanza of North Liberty. Mbanza maintains a private law office and also serves as the founder and executive director of Path of Hope, a Coralville organization also known as the Center for Student Services. The organization is dedicated to providing legal assistance and other forms of help to low-income refugees and immigrants.

Mbanza ran for the North Liberty City Council on Nov. 7 and received 14 % of the vote, losing out to Brian Leibold, Paul Park and Brent Smith.

In imposing its suspension, the court indicated the misconduct Mbanza committed while defending himself against ethics charges eclipsed the gravity of the underlying charges that triggered a disciplinary hearing before the Grievance Commission of the Iowa Supreme Court.

“Although lawyers are entitled to put on a zealous defense in ethics cases, they aren’t allowed to stonewall when responding to discovery requests, file frivolous motions, or engage in similar obstructive conduct in a grievance commission proceeding,” the court said.

The court adopted the commission’s recommendation of a 30-day suspension of Mbanza’s license.

The recommendation stemmed from a March 2022 case initiated by the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board. The board’s complaint was tied to Mbanza’s 2019 legal representation of a man who was criminally charged with domestic abuse.

In 2020, through Path of Hope, Mbanza signed that same man’s application for immigration, which had been drafted by a staffer. That application, according to the board, incorrectly claimed the man was married although Mbanza handled the man’s divorce, and it failed to disclose the man’s arrest and guilty plea in a domestic abuse case.

Shortly before the Grievance Commission held a disciplinary hearing on the matter, Mbanza filed a counterclaim against the Attorney Disciplinary Board and sent an email to the board’s legal counsel threatening litigation, stating they “should expect claims of malicious prosecution and intentional infliction of emotional distress naming you personally and professionally as a defendant.”

The counterclaim was dismissed, and at the commission’s disciplinary hearing Mbanza argued the immigration application was only a draft document that was never sent to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services. The commission said the evidence showed otherwise and was also at odds with some of Mbanza’s own testimony, which the commission described as “evasive or contradictory on several points.”

After the hearing, the commission recommended Mbanza’s license be suspended, pointing to what it called “Mbanza’s obstructionist conduct” and the fact that his refusal to comply with discovery requests had resulted in sanctions. “Mbanza’s behavior was so outrageous it has no Iowa counterpart in disciplinary proceedings,” the commission said.

Mbanza argued his actions warranted only a private admonishment.

The court ruled otherwise, saying “Mbanza’s extraordinary actions throughout the grievance commission process are a severely aggravating factor.” The court noted that Mbanza “made an assortment of frivolous filings” in response to the Attorney Disciplinary Board’s allegations and threatened to file claims of malicious prosecution and intentional infliction of emotional distress if the board didn’t dismiss the charges against him.

“Mbanza refused to substantively answer virtually every request for discovery that the board made to him,” the court said, “leaving the grievance commission little choice but to impose harsh sanctions for his repeated refusals to provide answers.”

Find this story at Iowa Capital Dispatch, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions:kobradovich@iowacapitaldispatch.com.

