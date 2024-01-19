Local insurance companies combine after purchase

Tomlinson Insurance in Chillicothe recently took over the accounts of Gustin Insurance Agency.

CHILLICOTHE — After years of serving the community the local Gustin Insurance Agency officially closed at the beginning of this year. Lucky for clients the Tomlinson Insurance Agency purchased the agency and integrated it without any changes.

The Gustin Insurance Agency closed due to staff retirement after over 40 years of serving the community. The owner of Tomlinson Insurance, Andy Tomlinson, said that with the closure the merger was a natural fit for the two companies as they offered the same services and carriers.

"We are excited to service the Gustin Insurance Agency," said Tomlinson.

Clients of the Gustin agency do not need to do anything to move their accounts, that is done automatically. Tomlinson said he and his staff are excited to work with the new clients and include them in traditions such as the Tomlinson Flag Day where clients can pick up American flags.

You can visit the Tomlinson Insurance Agency online or in person at 90 West Main Street in Chillicothe.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Tomlinson Insurance buys Gustin Insurance