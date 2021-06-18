Local insurrection suspect discussing plea

Jun. 18—TRIAD — The attorney for a Trinity man who is charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has begun plea discussions with federal prosecutors.

Albert Watkins, the attorney for Bradley Stuart Bennett, 41, said during a status conference Thursday afternoon that he is negotiating a possible plea deal with attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department. The case is before Judge James Boasberg in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

During the previous hearing in the Bennett case, Watkins indicated that he was working toward a plea deal for his client. At the previous hearing, the attorney for Bennett's girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 31, of Texas, said he was pursuing a plea deal for her as well.

Federal prosecutors have presented evidence, including digital images, of Bennett and Williams together at the Capitol during the riots.

Bennett was released June 7 from federal custody at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia. He's now under at-home custody and electronic monitoring at his uncle's house in the area, though his sister is the person responsible for Bennett.

Watkins told the court during the virtual hearing, which included a video link with Bennett, that Bennett's sister picked him up at a detention center in Virginia and drove him to North Carolina. The attorney said that Bennett's sister lives close to his uncle's home.

Boasberg reminded Bennett that he should abide by the court requirements for maintaining his at-home custody.

"Yes, your honor," Bennett replied to the federal judge.

A hearing has been set by Boasberg for July 23 for the next update in the case.

