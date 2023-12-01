Local interchange construction pushed back after equipment failure

Construction on a new interchange between Xenia and Beavercreek was temporarily suspended late Thursday night, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: U.S. 35 intersection to become interchange, lane closures expected

Crews on scene of the U.S. 35, Valley, and Trebein roads interchange construction experienced an equipment failure.

The crane used to place concrete beams for the new overpass experienced an issue, but a new crane is on its way, the spokesperson said.

Information on what happened to the crane was not immediately available.

The operations to place the beams have been rescheduled for this weekend.

Construction will resume Sunday, Dec. 3, the spokesperson said.

There will be a single-lane closure on U.S. 35 West at 7 p.m., Sunday evening.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Busy Greene County road to be closed this week due to construction

Starting at 10 p.m., westbound U.S. 35 at the Valley and Trebein intersection will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Law enforcement will be on scene to assist with traffic.

Motorists will be detoured to Business 35, Progress Drive, Dayton-Xenia Road, and Trebein Road.

For more information on traffic and construction throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.