Local investigation leads to Shakopee meth seizure

Oct. 12—An investigation starting in Blue Earth County reportedly led to the seizure of 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday in Shakopee, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Agents found about a quarter pound of meth in Blue Earth County during a search weeks ago, which led them to the Shakopee residence, the release said. They reportedly found a lab converting liquid meth into crystal in a shed, along with meth buried in coolers nearby.

The task force says three unnamed male suspects were arrested and are in Scott County Jail.

