Local investigators wrap Thacher School sexual abuse inquiry with no charges filed

The Thacher School, an elite private boarding school in Ojai, published a report in June 2021 documenting allegations of sexual abuse that stretch back decades.

Ventura County law enforcement officials finalized this week an 18-month investigation into more than 100 cases of sexual abuse at an exclusive private boarding school in the hills above Ojai.

Thacher School trustees triggered the investigation in June 2021 when they released an independent, 91-page report on the 133-year-old boarding school's handling of sexual abuse, the linchpin of board efforts to respond to online protests from current and former students.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and prosecutors from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday they combed through the report and other records submitted by the school, including an unreleased follow-up report, and flagged 101 potential crimes.

None of those cases will see prosecution after investigators struggled to piece together charges from a list that stretches back almost six decades. Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker said that shouldn't minimize Thacher's fraught history.

"Our inability to bring charges should not be seen as endorsing what happened over the years at Thacher," Nibecker said. "Numerous children were victimized. Adults entrusted with their care violated that trust."

Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Clark said 43 cases ended in an incident report when victims could not be reached or declined to participate. Investigators determined no crime occurred in another 30.

Of the remaining incidents, Clark said, 11 were too old to prosecute and two happened outside the sheriff's jurisdiction. For two incidents the suspect had passed away and the victims of eight incidents declined to press charges. Two cases had been previously submitted to the district attorney's office.

Clark noted that the statute of limitations for many of the cases would have expired, regardless of the reason for their closure.

Detectives did submit three cases to the district attorney. Those were rejected for being past the statute of limitations, per a joint news release from the sheriff's and district attorney's offices Wednesday afternoon.

Nibecker said prosecutors filed one charge of battery against a Thacher student for an on-campus incident in 2021, but he said the case had not been included in the MTO report.

The dearth of charges should not deter victims of sexual abuse from reaching out to police, Nibecker said.

"The statute of limitations is so fact-specific," he said. "Just because charges in this case weren't filed doesn't mean it won't happen in another."

The prosecutor said the district attorney's office also looked into just over 50 incidents where they believed school staff may have failed to report child abuse. Nibecker said none of those cases will be prosecuted.

"We ran into some of the same difficulties," he said.

For the "overwhelming majority," Nibecker said the statute of limitations has expired, while in the remainder, investigators found that staff had met their obligation or may not have had knowledge of the incident.

Clark said the school was "receptive" to a shift in its relationship with law enforcement and had agreed to build on the 18-month investigation "so this doesn’t happen again, where we’re kind of left in the dark and bad things are happening.”

“Any future investigations at Thacher will be more victim-centered, more approached in a team environment," the sheriff's sergeant said. "We really didn’t have that relationship prior because these things were just not reported. It was generally not desirable to have a police car on campus."

Reached by email Wednesday afternoon, Thacher spokeswoman Carly Rodriguez said a comment would be forthcoming but it had not been issued as of 6 p.m.

Seeking help

Need help? In Ventura County, victims of sexual assault, rape or similar crimes may call the Coalition for Family Harmony's Rape Crisis Center at their Oxnard offices at 805-983-6014 or at their 24-hour hotline 1-800-300-2181.

Sexual assault victims can receive support from the Ventura County Family Justice Center regardless of whether they wish to report a crime to law enforcement. Center staff can be reached at 805-652-7655, via email at vcfjc.coop@ventura.org or by text at 805-947-7981.

To share: If you are part of the Thacher School community, past or present, we'd like to hear from you. You can contact education reporter Isaiah Murtaugh at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236.

