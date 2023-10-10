Local Jewish community members share their feelings on the Israel-Hamas conflict
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Iran's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war will be key in determining how much it could impact oil prices.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Some attendees seemed to revel in the murder of innocents, while others justified the Hamas terrorist attack.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
