Local job market ends year strong

Feb. 1—HIGH POINT — The High Point area job market made a strong push in December to end a robust year for growth and job opportunities.

The High Point-Greensboro metropolitan unemployment rate was 3.5% in December, down from 3.7% in November and 3.6% in December 2022, the state Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, much of the job growth in December was from seasonal holiday retail hiring, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.

Some sectors of the local economy were mixed, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.

"Construction jobs fell a bit, which is usual during the winter months," he said. "There was a surprising drop in leisure and hospitality jobs. People may have been redirecting their dollars in December from restaurants towards retail and home-cooked meals."

The local economy continues to benefit from national trends, McCully said.

Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 95 of North Carolina's counties in December compared to November, increased in three and remained unchanged in two, the state Commerce Department reported. All 15 of the state's metropolitan areas recorded rate decreases.

When compared to December 2022, unemployment rates decreased in 51 counties, increased in 26 and remained unchanged in 23. Seven metropolitan areas posted rate decreases over the year, three increased and five remained unchanged, the N.C. Commerce Department reported.

In a sign of the strong job market for municipalities and counties across the state, 96 counties posted December jobless rates at or below 5%, historically an indicator of a robust local job market. The number was the same for counties at or below 5% in November.

No counties recorded unemployment rates at or above 10% in November and December, a level traditionally indicating a struggling local job market.

The number of workers employed statewide decreased in December by 28,036 to 5.06 million while the number unemployed decreased by 10,084 to 167,065. Since December 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 95,776, while the number unemployed has increased by 3,277.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul