🌱 Local Jobs in Duluth + Candidates For Georgia Superintendent

Hey, Duluth! Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 68 Low: 50.

Here are the top stories today in Duluth:

Are you're looking for full-time or part-time work? Each week, Patch and ZipRecruiter rounds up the latest local jobs in the Duluth area. Check out the top jobs now available in Duluth and across greater Georgia. (Duluth Patch) The COVID-19 pandemic changed the discussion around education and more people are invested than ever before. 11Alive interviews the candidates hoping to run for Georgia schools superintendent. On this edition, they introduce candidate and Cobb County school board member Dr. Jaha Howard. (11Alive.com WXIA) Looking to adopt a furry friend? Each week, the Gwinnett animal shelters pictures the adoptable pets of the week. Help these pets find their forever homes. (Gwinnettdailypost.com)





Today in Duluth:

AARP TaxAide At Ocee Library (12:30 PM)

From my notebook:

This spring break join the city of Duluth for an afternoon of carnival-themed fun on April 8 from 4-7pm on Duluth Town Green! Enjoy the free entertainment with DJ Jeff, a stilt-walking juggler, and inflatable carnival games. (Instagram)

Gwinnett County Public Schools highlights Uyen as the #Shine Student of the Day because of her love for books. Read more about Uyen and other students featured in the SHINE campaign (Facebook)

Gwinnett County Public Schools highlights Mr. Tate, coordinator of UNIX systems infrastructure and storage, as the#Shine Staff Member of the Day! Mr. Tate says he is part of a great team that is dedicated to providing a stable platform for educational resources. (Facebook)

Weather permitting, on Tuesday and Wednesday, City contractors will be replacing and upgrading the ramps at the corner of Hardy Street and Main Street and Hardy Street and Hill Street as well as replacing crosswalks. Be ready for temporary lane closures and minor delays (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Art Gallery Exhibition & Boutique Expo-2022 (April 3)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Duluth Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with a new update.

— Nicole Tess Kazora

About me: Nicole is a freelance writer who graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. At her core, she loves painting acrylic portraits, listening to political and social commentary, and examining research in the social sciences.

This article originally appeared on the Duluth Patch