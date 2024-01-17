Local journalism makes a difference; our coverage has a positive impact on the community

From coverage of the struggles – and successes - of hurricane recovery to updates about the newest restaurant or retailer in your part of town, we focus on the local news and information that matters most and reflects your life in Southwest Florida. We’re here to make a difference and to have a positive impact; we pride ourselves on holding public officials accountable, giving the average citizen a say, seeking solutions to our most complex community issues, and exposing wrongdoing.

By telling our community’s stories, we have an impact. We help you navigate life in Southwest Florida. We may spur someone to speak up at a city council meeting or take out their checkbook to donate to someone in need. Our reporting may lead to righting a wrong or making a policy change.

Our journalism provides life-critical information. For example: In 2023 The News-Press / Naples Daily News Reporter Amy William’s broke the story of a Fort Myers neighborhood’s exposure to carcinogenic emissions from a plant that sterilizes medical equipment. The citizens in the area, where 3,000 children attend schools and day cares, have credited Amy for highlighting the danger.

"Back in 2016, EPA found out about the cancer-causing effects of EtO, and (the Fort Myers plant) pulled the permits to put the scrubbers on, but did not follow through," one father told the EPA. "Here we are seven years later, and as soon as The News-Press puts out a story, months later, everything is happening. So it shows us that they really didn't care until they were called out."

Another example came from Kate Cimini’s reporting on insurance companies denying or slow-walking payment of Hurricane Ian claims. When she started asking one insurance company why it hadn’t been paying the claims filed by a Southwest Florida homeowners association, the company vice president promised he would cut a check for a $2 million claim for mold removal that had gone unpaid for 10 months. One homeowner said she didn’t think that the money would ever have been paid were it not for the hard work of Kate and the newspaper.

Another way we helped in 2023 was by donating our artwork to benefit a good cause. As Southwest Florida was knee deep in rebuilding from the devastation caused by Ian, we created an opportunity for people to support relief efforts through the purchase of stunning photographic prints by our staff.

The images, taken by our visual journalists, featured iconic places and landmarks as they looked prior to the storm's wrath, like a sunset at the Naples Pier, which was destroyed, and the Sanibel Lighthouse before it lost one of its legs in the storm. We sold thousands of dollars’ worth and donated the proceeds to the Heights Foundation, which has been helping the low-income Harlem Heights neighborhood rebuild.

These are just some of the many examples of journalism that has an impact. We do it because we are gratified by making a difference. This is our community, our home. We live here, work here, worship here, play here, raise our kids, and nurture our grandkids here. We promise to keep bringing you meaningful stories that help Southwest Florida thrive. Thank you for your support and loyal readership. It enables us to keep doing what we love – local journalism. It matters.

– Cindy McCurry-Ross, executive editor of The News-Press, cmcross@gannett.com and Wendy Fullerton Powell, executive editor of the Naples Daily News, wfullert@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: The News-Press, Naples Daily News journalism makes a positive impact