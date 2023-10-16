Local judges honored with Judicial Excellence Award
(Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023)
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
What were the Giants doing at the end of the first half on Sunday night?
The Bills had another player sustain a scary injury.
“I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel.”
The Bills are looking to get back on track after a surprising loss in Week 5.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of their win over the Colts on Sunday afternoon.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Officials didn't have a great day in Cleveland on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
Charles Leno and his wife, Jen, announced on Sunday morning that she had experienced a miscarriage.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
Which team from Texas will head to the World Series? The Rangers and Astros kick off the ALCS on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?