Local K-9 “Donut” to provide security at the Superbowl

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day, Colorado Springs Airport welcomes thousands of travelers. Whether they are reuniting with loved ones or soaring to new heights for their next adventure, there’s a power duo inside, always on guard.

K-9 Dona also known as Donut has been working with Colorado Springs Police Officer Rodney Biechler for almost three years. The two travel together with Donut using her nose to provide southern Colorado with the best security.

When going through TSA precheck at the Colorado Springs Airport, K-9 Donut is on guard as each passenger walks by.

“Canine smell is a million times stronger than what a human’s smell is, and even machines, the dogs have been shown that they’re better than finding things through TSA,” Biechler said. “They’re better than the machines, as far as percentage-wise.”

At first sight, Donut radiates energy and eagerness to smell the proximity, she works to make sure both the grounds and skies are protected. Donut, along with fellow airport dogs, is owned by TSA, which works in partnership with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

“We have a program with them, a contract with them where they provide the dogs, we provide the handler,” said CSPD Public Communications Specialist Caitlin Ford. “Essentially like that, to work to make sure that our airport is as safe as it can be.”

Whether it is in the plants, along the seats, or even inside the garbage can, Donut searches the proximity to identify the many different odors she is picking up.

Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske, FOX21 News MMJ

Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske, FOX21 News MMJ

“The difference is, as far as the obedience, she’s a single-purpose dog, so she just searches for explosives,” Biechler said. “The other dogs are dual-purpose dogs for apprehension or explosives, narcotics, whatever and the reason why we don’t take that drive away to make them stay by our side is because we cast them out to search for the explosives and we allow them to pull us, to take us to the odor and not to stay back with us.”

Filled with a whole bunch of energy, this six-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer is always on alert, ensuring the safety of these frequent fliers. Her dedication and hard work earned her and Beichler a spot at last year’s Super Bowl, where they provided the best security for the best teams in the league.

Now this duo is getting ready for round two. In less than two weeks, they will head to Allegiant Staidum in Las Vegas to provide security for the Super Bowl LVIII.

“Well, we’re going to be searching everything, anything that comes and goes from the stadiums, from the hotel from any of the facilities that are out there, any of the transportation areas, the subways, buses, anything coming and going into the Super Bowl,” said Biechler.

Colorado Springs Police Officer Rodney Biechler and K-9 Donut have been working together for almost three years. In less than two weeks, they will head to Las Vegas to provide Super Bowl security.

While the two may be states away, their commitment to serving others remains a remarkable trait. In going to the big game, they will be joining other K9s and handlers who are on the same mission to ensure the event goes well.

“We are really just proud of the work that they do and that they are able to represent CSPD on this world-class level,” Ford said. “It’s just it’s really great to be able to showcase what our department does every day at a national level.”

On Monday morning, K-9 Donut eagerly wagged her tail and was ready for work.

No matter which jersey attendees wear, this dynamic duo is ready to work tirelessly to make sure all have a safe and memorable experience.

“I mean, it’s excellent being there as far as keeping the community safe, keeping everything safe there, of course,” Biechler said. “But also meeting a lot of the other dog teams from around the nation. But we stay busy, we work a lot. We work a lot of hours and we search a lot of stuff, just to make sure that nothing’s able to go into that stadium.”

Whether she’s guarding the world’s largest stage or under the backdrop of Pikes Peak, Donut’s sweetness is felt in her handler’s heart. Officer Biechler said, “I mean, she’s been the best dog I’ve ever had.”

