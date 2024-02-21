How this local Latino business owner is helping small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local Latino business owner, with the help of city officials, has opened up a commissary kitchen to help local food vendors.

Commissary kitchens allow smaller food businesses that may not have the financial means to own a kitchen with the proper tools that follow food compliance regulations.

Alex Cervantes, owner of Bakery Vista Hermosa and AJ’s Carniceria Restaurant, was able to create AJ’s Commissary Kitchen with the help of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, the City of Fresno, and the Fresno Health Department.

The kitchen will allow various food vendors to use the space to prepare, package, and store their products while complying with all the regulations set in place for these business types.

Officials stated in March that all businesses required to operate through a commissary kitchen will have to renew their commissary kitchen contracts and license

”As a business owner, it’s important for me and my community in Chinatown to

have growth here,” said Cervantes.

A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for AJ’s Commissary Kitchen will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m. at 1333 Kern Street in Chinatown.

