Local law agencies' clearance rates above national average

Aug. 2—The Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Department had crime "clearance" rates well above the national average in 2021, meaning OPD and the sheriff's office closed more cases.

A case is considered cleared if an investigation results in an arrest, if the defendant decides to not pursue charges, when investigators determine a report was unfounded, or when prosecutors decline to press charges.

In 2021, 73% of violent crimes investigated by the sheriff's department were cleared, as were 27% of property crimes. OPD cleared 63% of violent crimes reported that year, and 35% of its property crimes.

Violent crimes include homicide, robbery rape and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and arson.

By comparison, according to statistics reported to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, the national clearance rate for violent crimes is 46%, and the property crime clearance rate nationally is 17%.

OPD Deputy Chief JD Winker said in an interview last week, "when it comes to the numbers, I feel we are in a much better place, compared to other departments nationally, especially when it comes to serious crimes."

Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said violent crimes often involve a perpetrator the victim knows.

In 2021, violent crime was only slightly higher than in 2020. The county had one homicide last year, compared to three in 2020, and there were only two reported robberies last year in the county.

Reports of rape and aggravated assault increased slightly, but overall, there were only 30 reports of violent crime in the county last year.

With violent crimes, "many of the times those occur, we know who the perpetrators are, and that drives the (clearance) numbers up," Smith said.

While there's usually a connection between victim and perpetrator in violent crimes, property crimes, like thefts from vehicles, don't involve a person who knows the victim, Smith said.

"They are much harder to solve," he said.

For the first quarter of this year, aggravated assaults in the county were 60% lower than during the same period in 2020, Smith said.

But crime numbers fluctuate, so it's impossible to say the decline is the start of a trend, Smith said.

Both Smith and Winkler said department officers and investigators work to solve crimes.

"You can look at our clearance rates, particularly for our homicides," Winkler said. "Out detectives work hard when it comes to serious crimes. I would put them up against anybody."

Smith said, "There's a lot to be said for the dedication and hard work" of the staff. "They do a lot of good work."

James Mayse