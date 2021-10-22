Local law enforcement agencies participating in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Oct. 22—Multiple area law enforcement agencies are accepting expired and unused medication during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's 21st annual National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

More than 4,000 drop-off locations will be available across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the DEA.

Drug Take Back Day allows people to dispose of unneeded medication anonymously and for free. Liquid medication, syringes and sharp objects are not included in the event and cannot be accepted. The day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, the most recorded in a year, according to the DEA.

"The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "What's worse, criminal drug networks are exploiting the opioid crisis by making and falsely marketing deadly, fake pills as legitimate prescriptions, which are now flooding U.S. communities. One thing is clear: prevention starts at home. I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It's simple, free, anonymous, and it can save a life."

Here are some of the local law enforcement agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day and where you can dispose of medication:

Beavercreek Police Department: — Beavercreek Police Department: 1388 Research Park Drive

Butler Twp. Police Department: — Butler Twp. Police Department: 3510 Sudachi Drive

Cedarville Police Department: — Cedarville Police Department: 14 E. Xenia Ave.

Clark County Sheriff's Office: — Springview Building: 3130 Main Street, Springfield — Tecumseh High School: 10000 W. National Road, New Carlisle

Dayton Police Department: — Central Patrol Operations Division — 248 Salem Ave. — East Patrol Operations Division North — 417 East Helena St. — East Patrol Operations Division South — 2721 Wayne Ave. — West Patrol Operations Division — 951 Washington St. — Goodwill Easter Seals: 600 South Main St. (drive-thru location)

Englewood Police Department: — Englewood Police Department: 333 W. National Road

Fairborn Police Department: — Fairborn Police Department: 70 W. Hebble Ave.

Greene County Sheriff's Office: — Greene County Sheriff's Office: 120 E. Main Street, Xenia

Huber Heights Police Department: — Huber Heights Police Department: 6121 Taylorsville Road

Kettering Police Department: — Kettering Police Department lobby: 3600 Shroyer Road

Miami County Sheriff's Office: — Miami County Sanitary Engineer's Office: 2200 North County Road, Troy

Miami Twp. Police Department: — Miami Twp. Police Department: 2660 Lyons Road

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Harrison Twp. Substation: 5945 North Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.

Piqua Police Department: — Piqua Municipal Government Complex: 201 W. Water St.

Springboro Police Department: — Springboro Police Department: 320 W. Central Ave.

Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department: — Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department: 4398 Clyo Road

Vandalia Police Department: — Vandalia Police Department: 245 James Bohanan Drive

Warren County Sheriff's Office: — Kroger: 5100 Terra Firma Drive, Mason